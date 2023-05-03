A Fitchburg man was arrested Saturday after police say he struck a person with a firearm and resisted officers' efforts to apprehend the individual.
Police arrived at a Post Road apartment building at about 1 p.m. Saturday following reports of a fight in progress. The caller told police that 35-year-old William C. Robinson was armed and had used the gun to hit another individual, according to a press release from the Fitchburg Police Department.
Upon arrival, Robinson removed a handgun from his waistband and threw it to the floor behind him, where it landed near a young child, according to police.
Police say Robinson refused officer efforts to de-escalate the situation and a K9 officer aided in Robinson's apprehension after a police-deployed TASER failed to subdue him.
Robinson, who sustained minor injuries in the altercation, was evaluated at a local hospital before being booked in the Dane County jail. He faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, battery while armed, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer.
Photos: Chicago, other cities say shelters full, budgets hit by immigration uptick
Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Migrants from Venezuela take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Migrants from Venezuela take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Yessika Chirino, an immigrant from Venezuela plays with her daughter Charlotte, left, and Avril Brandelli as they take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Karen Malave, center, an immigrant from Venezuela, smiles as she fixes her daughter Avril Brandelli's hair, while they and other families take shelter Monday in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station.
Venezuelan immigrant girls Avril Brandelli, left, and Charlotte, play Monday in an area of the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station where their families have taken shelter. Shelter space is scarce, and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports.
Chicago Police Department desk Sgt. Greg Noncz works as migrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter Monday in the department's 16th District station. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days.
A migrant from Venezuela talks outside on a cell phone where he has taken shelter with others in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Karen Malave, left, an immigrant from Venezuela, and her daughter, Avril Brandelli, smile as Charlotte runs past them while they take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charlotte, a Venezuelan immigrant, stands in silhouette holding a baby doll as her family and others take shelter in the Chicago Police Department's 16th District station on Monday, May 1, 2023. Chicago has seen the number of new arrivals grow tenfold in recent days. Shelter space is scarce and migrants awaiting a bed are sleeping on floors in police stations and airports. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
