A Fitchburg man was arrested Saturday after police say he struck a person with a firearm and resisted officers' efforts to apprehend the individual.

Police arrived at a Post Road apartment building at about 1 p.m. Saturday following reports of a fight in progress. The caller told police that 35-year-old William C. Robinson was armed and had used the gun to hit another individual, according to a press release from the Fitchburg Police Department.

Upon arrival, Robinson removed a handgun from his waistband and threw it to the floor behind him, where it landed near a young child, according to police.

Police say Robinson refused officer efforts to de-escalate the situation and a K9 officer aided in Robinson's apprehension after a police-deployed TASER failed to subdue him.

Robinson, who sustained minor injuries in the altercation, was evaluated at a local hospital before being booked in the Dane County jail. He faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, battery while armed, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer.

