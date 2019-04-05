The long-awaited reconstruction of Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg will begin late this year and run through spring 2021, turning the dingy, bumpy stretch of the urban thoroughfare into a vehicle-, bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly corridor.
The $22.5 million reconstruction of Fish Hatchery Road from McKee Road to Greenway Cross -- funded by the Fitchburg, the city of Madison, Dane County and tax incremental financing -- will include all new pavement, underground utility improvements, safer crosswalks for pedestrians and an extension of a bike path.
Samantha Herheim, an engineer with consultant KL Engineering, said the aim is to make the street a more attractive gateway into Fitchburg.
The goal of the project isn't just to replace the pavement -- which has long been cracked and buckling -- but also to beautify the surrounding area and make it more appealing to pedestrians and cyclists.
Major intersections along Fish Hatchery Road, including with McKee Road, Caddis Bend, Post Road and Greenway Cross, will see traffic flow and safety improvements. Each of the crosswalks on Fish Hatchery Road will also be made compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, there will be pausing or stopping areas on the median, and there will be pedestrian-activated crossing lights.
A bike path will extend along the west side of Fish Hatchery Road for bicyclists who may not feel safe riding on the roadway and pedestrians. A sidewalk will run along the east side for other pedestrians.
Bicyclists and pedestrians "will have a better, more desirable place to be," Herheim said.
The city has an extensive landscaping plan along the street including planting canopy trees and perennials in the medians and terraces, street furnishes such as benches and trash cans, and decorative light fixtures.
Currently, lighting is directed straight to the street. It's been designed to make night driving easier for vehicles but has left walkways dark. New lighting would be installed so the fixtures will also illuminate the sidewalks and path.
"People really want to feel safe, and lighting will really help," Herheim said.
The landscaping is prioritized to be more complex and lush on the northern part of the street and less complex on the southern part.
Fitchburg staffers and consultants will hold a meeting Monday to inform residents and the road's users about the reconstruction 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main.
Construction is set to begin this fall primarily with preparation work, and construction crews will begin tearing out the current roadway and repaving with asphalt next year. During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions. Businesses on both sides of the road will still be accessible.
"Business access may need to shift a bit as construction moves in front of their current driveways, but there is a plan to maintain access," said Samantha Herheim.
Since the street will be narrowed during construction, the city of Fitchburg and its consultants are still devising a regional detour route to manage through traffic, Herheim said. Those detour points would likely be at Highway M to the south and the Beltline to the north. Fitchburg also plans to manage local traffic that may drive through side streets.
The completed roadway will still have three lanes in each direction -- two for vehicle traffic and a third shared lane for buses, bicycles and right turns. This third lane would also be used for Bus Rapid Transit, should it be implemented.