 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitchburg dog groomer closer to $100K 'Pooch Perfect' prize after 'Brave' effort
0 comments
alert top story

Fitchburg dog groomer closer to $100K 'Pooch Perfect' prize after 'Brave' effort

Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton wowed judges again on reality TV show “Pooch Perfect” with inspiration from Disney’s “Brave.”

In the Disney-themed elimination challenge, Compton and her son Jordan Jones used dye, clippers and a few accessories to turn a pup into Princess Merida and her family that accidentally transform into bears in the movie.

Watch now: Madison-area dog groomer to compete on ABCs 'Pooch Perfect'

Compton said she chose “Brave” because she could picture herself as Merida, her own mother as the queen and her three sons as the triplets.

Pooch Perfect

Compton styled her assigned dog after Disney's "Brave."

Winning praise from the judges, Compton's pooch walked the "dog-walk" with a bear-colored face and three-dimensional characters carved into the fur on its sides.

“This is the big leagues,” judge Jorge Bendersky said. “You’re taking the ball and running with it.”

Compton and her son Jordan Jones now move onto the quarter finals with four other teams. The winner of the 8-episode series will take home $100,000.

Pooch

Deb Compton, left, and son Jordan Jones compete on Pooch Perfect.

Earlier in the episode, the first challenge gave Jones his chance to pick up the clippers as the groomers stepped back to assist their assistants.

While grooming dog Tiger, Jones also got to boss around his mom for a change.

Fitchburg dog groomer dazzles with Met-iculous design

“It’s kind of the best feeling in the world,” Jones said.

Jones' grooming skills earned praise from the judges as well as his mom.

"All you want is for your kid to reach for the stars," Compton said. "I can witness it. I can see it in his eyes."

Compton, 42, is regional salon lead for Pet Supplies Plus, and works out of the Fitchburg store located at 2928 Hardrock Road. Jones, 19, works as a groomer for Pet Supplies Plus in Austin, Minnesota.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics