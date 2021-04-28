Fitchburg dog groomer closer to $100K 'Pooch Perfect' prize after 'Brave' effort

Fitchburg dog groomer Deb Compton wowed judges again on reality TV show “Pooch Perfect” with inspiration from Disney’s “Brave.”

In the Disney-themed elimination challenge, Compton and her son Jordan Jones used dye, clippers and a few accessories to turn a pup into Princess Merida and her family that accidentally transform into bears in the movie.

Compton said she chose “Brave” because she could picture herself as Merida, her own mother as the queen and her three sons as the triplets.

Winning praise from the judges, Compton's pooch walked the "dog-walk" with a bear-colored face and three-dimensional characters carved into the fur on its sides.

“This is the big leagues,” judge Jorge Bendersky said. “You’re taking the ball and running with it.”

Compton and her son Jordan Jones now move onto the quarter finals with four other teams. The winner of the 8-episode series will take home $100,000.

Earlier in the episode, the first challenge gave Jones his chance to pick up the clippers as the groomers stepped back to assist their assistants.

While grooming dog Tiger, Jones also got to boss around his mom for a change.