Fitchburg-based Spanish Learning Center wants students to love language

Her teachers focused less on whether students got perfect scores on their homework, and more on drawing them into genuine conversations. “You wanted to connect with the teachers. They brought so much positivity,” De Pierola said. “I think that pushed me to be like, ‘OK, I want to learn this language because I like this teacher.”

Now, multiple degrees, jobs and globe-crossing trips later, De Pierola is trying to offer that same experience to aspiring Spanish-speakers in the Madison-area. From a downstairs office in her Fitchburg home, she runs the Spanish Learning Center, offering virtual and in-person Spanish lessons for children and adults.

Since launching the business in 2020, she’s tailored her lessons to each student’s age and level. Inspired by the classes she took in Peru, she keeps a stockpile of games and activities at the ready. She even sought out textbooks from the same company that made the materials from which she studied Spanish.

Most importantly, she tries to treat her students the way her favorite teachers treated her. “When they were seeing me as a person, I would feel connected and I wanted to learn even more, more than just being part of a class (where) a teacher is just teaching a lesson … That’s not engaging at all.”