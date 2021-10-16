Fitchburg-based Spanish Learning Center wants students to love language

Diana De Pierola was three years old when she first found herself immersed in a foreign language. At her home in Lima, Peru, she’d learned Spanish. But the private school her parents picked for her and her older brother taught everything from art to biology in French. Even physical education — l'education physique — forced her to practice her new language.
“I was totally submerged in French for eight hours of my day,” De Pierola recalled.
It wouldn’t be the last time that she found herself needing a new language in order to connect with the people around her. In high school, her parents sent her to California, where she spent two months studying English with students from Korea, Switzerland and Japan. English was their only common tongue.
“It was very good exposure,” De Pierola said. “I was like, ‘I need to learn this.’”
She returned home eager to make English her third language. She enrolled in a language academy at Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, where she and her classmates regularly played games and put on theater performances.
Her teachers focused less on whether students got perfect scores on their homework, and more on drawing them into genuine conversations. “You wanted to connect with the teachers. They brought so much positivity,” De Pierola said. “I think that pushed me to be like, ‘OK, I want to learn this language because I like this teacher.”
Now, multiple degrees, jobs and globe-crossing trips later, De Pierola is trying to offer that same experience to aspiring Spanish-speakers in the Madison-area. From a downstairs office in her Fitchburg home, she runs the Spanish Learning Center, offering virtual and in-person Spanish lessons for children and adults.
Since launching the business in 2020, she’s tailored her lessons to each student’s age and level. Inspired by the classes she took in Peru, she keeps a stockpile of games and activities at the ready. She even sought out textbooks from the same company that made the materials from which she studied Spanish.
Most importantly, she tries to treat her students the way her favorite teachers treated her. “When they were seeing me as a person, I would feel connected and I wanted to learn even more, more than just being part of a class (where) a teacher is just teaching a lesson … That’s not engaging at all.”
The emotions students feel when they’re learning shape their attitude toward the material, De Pierola said. So she plans her sessions accordingly, whether she’s sitting with students in their homes or seeing them through a computer screen. Sometimes she shows up in a decorative headband complete with a rainbow-colored unicorn horn. “I just try to connect with them and how they're doing and how they're feeling,” De Pierola said.
Often, they’ll play games, like calling out the Spanish names for the letters in a wooden puzzle, filling in the syllables that make up common words or acting out dialogues with finger puppets.
“Just playing a game with them, they feel happy, they feel connected, they feel that they matter, that they’re important,” De Pierola said.
Currently, De Pierola splits her time between her own business, a part-time job as a Spanish teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and her own studies. Trained as a lawyer in Peru, she’ll graduate with a masters degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School in December and then take the bar exam — the necessary steps if she wants to practice law in Wisconsin. Simultaneously, she’s earning a teaching credential through online courses from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Eventually, she hopes to expand her language academy to include classes for those looking to learn English and French. She’s even been studying German along with her 12-year-old daughter, who attended a German-immersion school in Peru, so German could one day join the list.
“That would be my next goal: I want to learn German very well,” De Pierola said.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Honesty. Like, if I have honesty from the person that I'm teaching and they tell me, “I don't understand that.” Be very honest. I think that’s important. And the relationship between the customer and the teacher is very important too. I like my students to feel like they are in a good place to learn, and they feel supported.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I like to show my culture. I like that people get passionate about the culture. I like to transmit the passion I have to others. I think that that helps other people that don’t know our culture to be more flexible and more open-minded in their thoughts. And I think that's, in general, very good for everyone that lives in a society.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Just try and do your best, and everything will come out. You just have to try. You just have to start.
Are you hiring?
Not right now. I will.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.