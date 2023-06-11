At 3:15 a.m., Fitchburg firefighters were sent to 2714 Pheasant Ridge Trail, where Chief Joe Pulvermacher said the smell of smoke was evident.

The fire was contained to one unit, but due to "significant" electrical damage and awaiting the green light from electricians, Pulvermacher said all 24 units had to be evacuated for the foreseeable future. Residents were being assisted by the American Red Cross, with some staying with friends and family in the area while others were at a community shelter.