Fitchburg AMC theater was closed last week by order of public health due to rodent issue

The 18-screen multiplex in Fitchburg was closed temporarily last week by order of the public health department after a rodent sighting, a health official said.

Public Health Madison and Dane County spokeswoman Morgan Finke said her department was notified of a reported rodent sighting at AMC Fitchburg 18, and responded by visiting the theater Tuesday and issuing five citations.

"As a result, the inspector ordered the theater to close and provided instructions to resolve the violations before reopening," Finke said.

She said that at a re-inspection Thursday, the theater was still trying to correct the violations and remained closed.

Friday, with a second re-inspection, all the violations had been corrected with the exception of one, which isn't due until early November, Finke said.

She said that the theater was allowed to reopen, which it did Friday.

Finke said inspectors plan to return next month to ensure all violations remain corrected.

On reinspection Thursday, the inspector noted that the "vast majority" of mouse droppings had been cleaned, but some were present in concession stand cabinets, in the corners of food areas, and underneath movie screens.

The inspector instructed theater management "to provide proper pest control by trapping or otherwise controlling pest problems on a continual basis." It also ordered the theater to "clean up all pest activity evidence and increase control activities."

In a separate violation, the inspector observed that the front door sweeps had visible gaps and that multiple theater exterior doors needed replacement and had door jambs that were rusted out.

The inspector instructed management to repair the holes and gaps to prevent insects and rodents from entering the theater, which sells food.

AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan said in an email Friday that the theater, 6091 McKee Road, was set to reopen at 4 p.m. that day, but didn't respond to why it had been closed. He didn't respond to follow-up messages on Sunday or Monday about the rodents.

According to AMC, it's the largest movie exhibition company in the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens.

The Fitchburg theater opened in 1999 as the 14-screen Star Cinema, with seating for 2,900 and at a cost of more than $5.2 million.