Fishermen on Lake Monona form human chain to rescue kayaker
Fishermen on Lake Monona form human chain to rescue kayaker

People ice fishing on Lake Monona worked together to pull a man from the freezing water Saturday.

The group of people who were fishing off the shore near Riverside Drive and Yahara Place heard someone calling for help and noticed a kayaker who had overturned in open water. The witnesses formed a human chain to reach the kayaker and pulled him on to the ice. He was in the water for roughly 10-15 minutes, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Madison firefighters from Engine Co. 3, wearing personal floatation devices, assisted the kayaker to shore and to a warm ambulance which transported him to a local hospital for medical attention.

