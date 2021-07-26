 Skip to main content
Fish Hatchery Road ramp to Highway 12/18 eastbound to close
The Fish Hatchery Road ramp to the eastbound Highway 12/18 in Madison will be closed for one week starting 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. 

The ramp will reopen again on Wednesday, August 4 and motorists are asked to use alternate routes during the closure, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Communications Manager Steven Theisen said in a statement. 

Construction crews will reconstruct a portion of the ramp as part of the department's Flex Lane project. The ramp closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change, Theisen said. 

