First Unitarian Society names new co-minister

Rev. Kelly Weisman Asprooth-Jackson has been selected as the new co-leader of First Unitarian Society in Madison.

He joins Rev. Kelly J. Crocker to lead the large, west-side Unitarian congregation. The two will serve as co-senior ministers.

The congregation voted to call Asprooth-Jackson during a special parish meeting on May 2.

He comes to FUS from First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Beverly, Massachusetts, where he has served as minister since 2010. He has a B.A. from Bard College and a Master of Divinity degree from Starr King School for the Ministry, located in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to Asprooth-Jackson's website, he has two young children who he co-parents with his ex-wife, Sara.

In a letter to the congregation ahead of his confirmation, Asprooth-Jackson talked about his call to the ministry, writing, "I have sought to live out personally what I believe to be the greatest gifts of our tradition: a fearless and unflinching pursuit of wisdom, no matter how noble or how humble the source; and the ever-deepening practice of a radically compassionate love.