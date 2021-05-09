First Unitarian Society names new co-minister

Rev. Kelly Weisman Asprooth-Jackson has been selected as the new co-leader of First Unitarian Society in Madison.
He joins Rev. Kelly J. Crocker to lead the large, west-side Unitarian congregation. The two will serve as co-senior ministers.
The congregation voted to call Asprooth-Jackson during a special parish meeting on May 2.
He comes to FUS from First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Beverly, Massachusetts, where he has served as minister since 2010. He has a B.A. from Bard College and a Master of Divinity degree from Starr King School for the Ministry, located in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to Asprooth-Jackson's website, he has two young children who he co-parents with his ex-wife, Sara.
In a letter to the congregation ahead of his confirmation, Asprooth-Jackson talked about his call to the ministry, writing, "I have sought to live out personally what I believe to be the greatest gifts of our tradition: a fearless and unflinching pursuit of wisdom, no matter how noble or how humble the source; and the ever-deepening practice of a radically compassionate love.
"Since becoming a minister, my work has been to help others make these two great gifts manifest in their lives and in our world, and in particular to understand that though they may sometimes be in tension, they are never truly in conflict: pursuing one always demands the other."
Asprooth-Jackson added in the letter, "The prospect of being your co-minister means the possibility of getting to work with Rev. Kelly Crocker, and to build with her and with you a shared ministry matched to our covenantal faith, without hierarchy, without dogma.
"You have already made the excellent decision that she should be one of your two co-ministers. In a week we will begin the final stage of your consideration as to having two Kellys in that role. I cannot wait to meet you all."
Rev. Roger Bertschausen has been serving as the interim minister at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed meeting house. Minister Emeritus Rev. Michael Schuler led FUS from 1988 until his retirement in 2018.