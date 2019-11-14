If you haven’t had enough to grumble about with this season’s early onset of snow and cold, Thursday night brings the trifecta of early winter headaches: the start of alternate-side street parking in Madison.

Beginning early Friday, people who leave their vehicles on the street throughout most of the city will need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street from 1 to 7 a.m. on odd-numbered dates, and on the even side on even-numbered dates.

The rule, which is enforced seven days a week regardless of weather conditions, applies citywide except for those who live in the Snow Emergency Zone.

Residents in that area, which has been expanded this year, only have to abide by the alternate-side parking rules during declared snow emergencies — when at least 3 inches of snow has fallen and all streets need to be plowed. Residents can sign up to receive email and text alerts about snow emergencies at www.cityofmadison.com/winter.

Snow Emergency Zone

Parking rule violators can face fines of $20, with the fine going up to $60 during a snow emergency.

The trick for drivers parking their cars at night is to remember the rule is enforced in the early morning of the next day. And it’s the next day that the tickets come out. So when you park your car Thursday evening, the 14th, you’ll want to leave it on the odd-numbered side of the street because Friday morning is the 15th.

Middleton and Fitchburg have similar alternate-side parking rules that also begin Friday and continue to March 15, and which run from 1 to 7 a.m. In Oregon, which also begins its alternate-side parking enforcement on Friday, the requirement runs through April 1 and is in effect from midnight to 6 a.m.

