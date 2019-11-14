If you haven’t had enough to grumble about with this season’s early onset of snow and cold, Thursday night brings the trifecta of early winter headaches: the start of alternate-side street parking in Madison.
Beginning early Friday, people who leave their vehicles on the street throughout most of the city will need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street from 1 to 7 a.m. on odd-numbered dates, and on the even side on even-numbered dates.
The rule, which is enforced seven days a week regardless of weather conditions, applies citywide except for those who live in the Snow Emergency Zone.
Residents in that area, which has been expanded this year, only have to abide by the alternate-side parking rules during declared snow emergencies — when at least 3 inches of snow has fallen and all streets need to be plowed. Residents can sign up to receive email and text alerts about snow emergencies at www.cityofmadison.com/winter.
Parking rule violators can face fines of $20, with the fine going up to $60 during a snow emergency.
The trick for drivers parking their cars at night is to remember the rule is enforced in the early morning of the next day. And it’s the next day that the tickets come out. So when you park your car Thursday evening, the 14th, you’ll want to leave it on the odd-numbered side of the street because Friday morning is the 15th.
Middleton and Fitchburg have similar alternate-side parking rules that also begin Friday and continue to March 15, and which run from 1 to 7 a.m. In Oregon, which also begins its alternate-side parking enforcement on Friday, the requirement runs through April 1 and is in effect from midnight to 6 a.m.
Cold weather tips
Bundle up and wear layers
Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing body heat.
Don’t forget furry friends
Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure that they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
Remember the 3 feet rule for space heaters
If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away — things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs. Turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to bed.
Practice fireplace safety
If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs. Make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.
Protect water pipes
Run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent water pipes from freezing. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Keep the garage doors closed if there are water lines in the garage.
Keep thermostat at same temperature
Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night. Your heating bill may be a little higher, but you could avoid a more costly repair job if your pipes freeze and burst.
The kitchen is for cooking
Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.
Use generators outside
Never operate a generator inside a home, including in the basement or garage. Don’t hook a generator up to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.