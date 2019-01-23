It was all work and all play Wednesday, as southern Wisconsin dug out then enjoyed a rare snow day after the region was hit by the second hefty snowfall in less than a week.
As crews worked to clear main arteries and began moving onto side streets, parents adjusted their schedules and just about everyone hit the sledding hills and skiing trails after nearly every school in the area closed for the day.
“I haven’t been up this hill in 30 years,” said Sarah Stremlow, a teacher from Verona, who brought her four children -- ages 8 to 14 -- and five of their friends to the sledding hill at Elver Park on Madison's West Side. “Well, maybe 20.”
For 6-year-old Nia Kingston, Wednesday was the first time back to the hill since she broke her arm there on an icy day two years ago.
“We’re ready to brave it again,” said her mother, Larisa Kingston. “Since it’s so much snow.”
After trekking to the top, Nia beat her sisters Misha, 7, and Aoiphe, 3, and her father, Matt, to the bottom, declaring the experience “perfect dizzily.”
The 7 inches of fresh snow, coming on the heels of last week's 4.5-inch snowfall, was a welcome sight for many following a bone-dry December. All Dane County snowmobile trails opened at noon, as did the county and city of Madison cross country ski trails, and the ice rinks at Vilas Park, officials said.
"This is the first time this season we've had adequate snow conditions to open the trails," said Mark Stephens, president of the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs.
It was just another day at work for Eric Olds, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, famous for not taking snow days.
“It’s going slow,” he said while delivering mail on Madison’s Southwest Side. “Big time.”
Olds figured trudging through the snow would add a couple of hours to his 12-mile route, though he said parking his mail truck was the bigger challenge.
“We get stuck pretty easily,” he said.
Rich Bergmann and his Parks Department construction crew were doing their best to help out, putting their dump trucks to work as auxiliary snow plows.
“We’re the B-team,” said playground inspector Andrew Peters.
Bergmann said parks and forestry crews help out in big snowstorms, plowing neighborhood streets during the day before hauling snow off Capitol Square, which he said could take two nights with Wednesday’s snow.
Streets department spokesman Bryan Johnson said 44 plow drivers worked through the night and by 7 a.m. there were around 150 pieces of equipment on the road.
Crews were scheduled to continue plowing Wednesday night to clear the odd side of city streets, and Johnson said the snow emergency might need be extended a third day to clear snow that fell after the first odd-side pass Tuesday night.
For some hardware stores, the snow had led to some extra business.
At Quality Hardware, 1201 S. Park St., there's been an increase in sidewalk salt sales, said manager Skyler Novotny.
He said just yesterday they sold two pallets of salt. Each pallet had 49 50-pound bags of salt.
Snow shovels have also been a popular item, with about 15 sold in the last few days, Novotny said.
"It does always seem like it's a last minute thing," he said.
There was no shortage of work at Badger Spray Repair on Verona Road, where mechanic Jake Loehrer said business picked up after last week's snowfall, the city’s first big accumulation of the winter.
The most significant storm system of the season closes schools and challenges travelers in the Madison area.
Loehrer said the snowblowers that won’t start are the “A-number-1” problem he sees, followed by broken belts and cables that snap in the process of trying to start a recalcitrant engine.
“People are out there trying to yank on it and yank on it,” he said.
Even those who drain the gas out at the end of the season can have problems. His advice: Start the engine once a month.
“You might seem like a weirdo running it in the summertime,” he said. “But you know it works.”
State Journal reporters Bill Novak and Chris Aadland contributed to this report.