'First male president': Historic feat for Waunakee American Legion Auxiliary

Many women who had served at home during World War I wanted to continue their service, and several women’s organizations across the country came together to form the American Legion Auxiliary. After affiliating with the American Legion in 1919, the women began their work serving and amplifying the voices of veterans across the country.

While America's military was almost entirely male when the American Legion Auxiliary was created, many more women are joining the armed forces today. In 2018, 16 percent of the enlisted forces and 19 percent of the officer corps were women, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, a significant increase over the past half-century.

The decision to allow male spouses of female service members to join the auxiliary was seen as a step toward creating a more inclusive coalition of community members to lead and serve the group.

Though Kubiak ran unopposed for his position, fellow members, like his wife, are excited about joining in the historical moment.

“My wife said, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat if you were the first male president of an Auxiliary unit in the United States or in Wisconsin?’ so she nominated me and I won,” Kubiak said.