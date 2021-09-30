First look inside Fort McCoy shows 'a city for 13,000' Afghan refugees

The hum of Afghan children's laughter, chatter and playful squeals could be heard throughout the streets of Fort McCoy military base in western Wisconsin Thursday morning.

The children drew chalk drawings, played soccer, threw frisbees, rode bikes, bounced kickballs, sat in English classes and made fall trees out of orange, yellow green and red construction paper.

Fort McCoy officials allowed members of the media inside Fort McCoy for the first time Thursday. With nearly 13,000 evacuees, the military base is hosting the largest Afghan population of any other military installation in the U.S. Nearly half of the evacuees are children.

Sameer, 12, grinned as he ran to catch a purple frisbee thrown by a volunteer in a grassy area near the Women and Children's Center. Sameer came to the U.S. from Afghanistan with his grandmother. He giggled sheepishly, and said he likes it at the base, in part because he gets to play with his bicycle.

Fatema Ahmadi, 31, a women's rights advocate, said she had to leave Afghanistan because there would be "no place" for her and other female civic leaders under Taliban rule.

"I was ... in serious danger," Ahmadi said. "Americans helped me to get out of the crowd around the airport, and then come here."