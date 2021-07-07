First Concerts on the Square performance postponed for weather concerns

"Summon the Heroes," the first Concerts on the Square performance of the season due to begin at 7 tonight at Breese Stevens Field, has been postponed to Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. due to today's rainfall.

Official announcements are made on the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter page, as well as their website.

Decisions to cancel a performance due to weather concerns will be made by 3 p.m. on concert days. If the concert is not canceled by 3 p.m. but is later canceled due to weather, that week’s concert may be canceled.

Tickets for the tonight's performance will be valid Thursday, though tickets are not refundable and cannot be exchanged.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.