 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Concerts on the Square performance postponed for weather concerns
top story

First Concerts on the Square performance postponed for weather concerns

concerts on the square

The July 7 performance of "Summon the Heroes" is postponed to July 8 at 7 p.m.

 WISCONSIN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
Sign up for the Morning Update email newsletter

"Summon the Heroes," the first Concerts on the Square performance of the season due to begin at 7 tonight at Breese Stevens Field, has been postponed to Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. due to today's rainfall.

Official announcements are made on the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter page, as well as their website.

Decisions to cancel a performance due to weather concerns will be made by 3 p.m. on concert days. If the concert is not canceled by 3 p.m. but is later canceled due to weather, that week’s concert may be canceled.

Tickets for the tonight's performance will be valid Thursday, though tickets are not refundable and cannot be exchanged.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics