Fireworks coming back to Downtown Madison July 3 — but not over Lake Monona

After last year's fireworks on Madison's Isthmus were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a firework display is coming back Downtown this summer but at Breese Stevens Field instead of being launched from barges on Lake Monona.

Festival Foods and Big Top Events, the operator of Breese Stevens Field, are hosting a new Independence Day celebration July 3, the organizers announced Tuesday.

The ticketed event, called Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus, will feature four local bands, food, drinks and fireworks launched from Breese Stevens Field and a neighboring building.

Normally, Madison's main firework show is the annual Shake the Lake festival that draws tens of thousands to the shore of Lake Monona at the end of June each year. That event, which was also hosted by Big Top, was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and is not coming back this year.

Nina Winistorfer, Festival Foods community involvement specialist, said in a statement that this year's fireworks show will still be "extravagant."

Gates open at 5 p.m. and music will start at 6 p.m. The lineup of at least four local bands will be announced next week, the organizers said.