Firefighters responded to a gas station fire Monday morning in Sun Prairie.

Crews got to the fire at 4:22 a.m. at the BP gas station, 4711 Highway TT, according to a Dane County dispatcher. It was called in by a gas station employee, he said.

"They knocked down the fire. We still have some units on scene, but there's no active threats or anything anymore and the fire's been put out," the dispatcher said at 7:45 a.m.

He said investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

