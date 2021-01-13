 Skip to main content
Firefighters rescue occupant from smoke-filled apartment on East Side, Madison Fire Department says
Firefighters rescue occupant from smoke-filled apartment on East Side, Madison Fire Department says

City of Madison Fire Department file photo, fire truck.jpg (copy)
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Firefighters rescued an occupant from a smoke-filled apartment on the East Side on Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

At 4:40 a.m., Ladder Co. 8 responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of Rethke Avenue to investigate why an alarm was sounding, arriving at 4:46 a.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

A security officer told fire crews that he found heavy smoke in one apartment, crawled inside to find the occupant, who was unresponsive, and pulled the person into the hallway, Schuster said.

Ladder Co. 8 summoned Medic 8 to respond while a firefighter from Ladder 8 brought the occupant downstairs to be treated by paramedics, and the occupant then was taken to a local hospital, Schuster said.

Firefighters found a fire and burned food on the stove, with the blaze extending into the overhead cabinets. They extinguished the fire and did another search of the apartment, finding no one else inside, Schuster said.

