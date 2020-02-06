Firefighters rescue dog as Downtown fire displaces at least 7 people

At least seven people, two of them college students, were displaced from their Downtown residences Thursday after a fire caused extensive damage to a three-unit apartment building, the Madison Fire Department said.

No one was injured, and the fire caused roughly $200,000 in damage.

The fire at 121 N. Franklin St. was reported around 5:40 p.m. when bystanders saw flames and smoke on the front porch. No one was home at the time, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said. A dog was rescued from one of the apartments and was not injured.

Madison police helped evacuate people from surrounding buildings in case the fire spread, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said.

Schuster said seven residents of the building had been identified Thursday evening. Two are students at Madison Area Technical College.

The American Red Cross was helping the residents find a place to stay temporarily.

The fire started on the first floor of the building, which has one apartment, Schuster said. Two apartments are located on the second floor.

There was extensive fire damage on the first floor, with smoke damage extending to one of the second-floor apartments, she said. The third unit was not significantly damaged.