Firefighters rescue cat from Owl Creek Park roof during community event

When firefighters drove over to Owl Creek Park in their fire truck Thursday for a community event, they didn't expect to have to use it.

The four firefighters were in the neighborhood with other city departments for the "Parks Alive" event, an effort to connect with Madison residents. But, while neighborhood children explored the fire truck, two people approached the crew seeking help for their cat, which was stranded on the roof of a nearby building.

The firefighters in Engine 14, along with two paramedics with Medic 14, drove over to the building, where they found the cat lying in a rain gutter in distress, authorities said.

Using a ladder from the fire engine, a firefighter climbed up to the roof, calmed the cat and brought it down to its owners.

Authorities said they don't know how the cat ended up on the roof.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.