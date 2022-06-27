 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters rescue cat from Owl Creek Park roof during community event

062822-wsj-news-cat-rescue1.jpg

Firefighters were called to rescue a cat stranded on top of a roof near Owl Creek Park Thursday.

When firefighters drove over to Owl Creek Park in their fire truck Thursday for a community event, they didn't expect to have to use it. 

The four firefighters were in the neighborhood with other city departments for the "Parks Alive" event, an effort to connect with Madison residents. But, while neighborhood children explored the fire truck, two people approached the crew seeking help for their cat, which was stranded on the roof of a nearby building.

062822-wsj-news-cat-rescue2.jpg

A firefighter used a ladder to climb to the roof of a house and retrieve the cat.

The firefighters in Engine 14, along with two paramedics with Medic 14, drove over to the building, where they found the cat lying in a rain gutter in distress, authorities said.

Using a ladder from the fire engine, a firefighter climbed up to the roof, calmed the cat and brought it down to its owners.

Authorities said they don't know how the cat ended up on the roof.

062822-wsj-news-cat-rescue3.jpg

Two paramedics assisted four firefighters in bringing the cat to safety. 
