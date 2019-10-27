House fire

This house at 106 N. Few St. was one of two adjacent houses damaged by fire late Saturday. The other is at 1154 E. Mifflin St., kitty corner to the rear of this house.

 PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL

A fire on Madison’s Near East Side left two homes “significantly damaged” and two firefighters with minor injuries Saturday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 7:36 p.m. and reported smoke and visible flames from the two adjacent houses at 1154 E. Mifflin St. and 106 N. Few St. Each is one house away from the corner of the two streets.

Two firefighters received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, fire officials said. There were no injuries reported by anyone who had been in either home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no damage estimate was available early Sunday. Madison Gas and Electric disconnected service to both homes.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.