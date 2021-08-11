Firefighter injured fighting blaze at Janesville bar

A kitchen fire spread to the attic of Wedges Bar in Janesville on Tuesday morning and injured one firefighter as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

Janesville fire crews arrived at the North Washington Street bar at around 5:23 a.m. to find a fire that had spread from the kitchen to the attic, Janesville fire department spokesman Ron Bomkamp said in a statement.

Fire crews launched an aggressive attack against the fire, but it reached the attic where extinguishing hot spots became difficult due to limited access, Bomkamp said.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat related injuries and the Milton Fire Department and additional off-duty crews were called in to assist in battling the blaze, Bomkamp said.

Damages to the business were estimated at $125,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Bomkamp said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.