 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Firefighter injured as car fire in Stoughton garage spreads to house, causes $600,000 damage, authorities say

Fire flames generic

One firefighter was injured as a car fire in a Stoughton garage spread to the house and caused an estimated $600,000 damage on Tuesday, the Stoughton Fire Department reported.

Stoughton fire, EMS and police and Oregon fire units were sent to the car fire in the garage shortly before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and found heavy fire in the garage when they arrived, prompting them to call for more help, Stoughton Fire Chief Joshua Ripp said in a statement.

They attacked the fire and determined that the residents and pets had gotten out of the house, Ripp said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, but it had gotten into the attic and rear walls of the house, though they kept it out of the living areas, Ripp said.

The fire also damaged the exterior of a neighboring house, Ripp said.

People are also reading…

The injured firefighter was treated and released at a local hospital, Ripp said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious, Ripp said.

Units from Cottage Grove, Cambridge, Fitchburg, McFarland, Deerfield, Maple Bluff, and Deer-Grove also responded to the fire.

24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved

In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.

That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs. 

The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.

Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021 when the city first  closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.

The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.

Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.

In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a million people protest in France against pension reforms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics