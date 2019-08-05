Madison Fire Department truck, tight crop
GREG DIXON

The Madison Fire Department reported dousing an outside fire Saturday night behind a Southeast Side business that featured 10-foot flames.

The fire in the 3400 block of Meier Road was reported by a passerby who noticed an "orange glow" and smoke coming from behind a building shortly after 8:30 p.m., the department said in a news release.

Engine Company 14 responded and reported finding heavy smoke and 10-foot flames burning. Firefighters pulled their bumper line from the fire engine and extinguished the debris, which was mainly comprised of brush and weeds but also contained a piece of construction equipment.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was not reported.

