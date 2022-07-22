 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire results in $15K of damage to Portage Road apartment complex, no injuries, authorities say

The Madison Fire Department is investigating after quickly extinguishing a blaze that caused $15,000 worth of damage to an apartment complex on the city's North Side Thursday evening.

At around 7:25 p.m. Thursday, the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center said it received several phone calls from residents of the apartment complex on the 3800 block of Portage Road reporting smoke coming from the basement of the first floor.

Crews arrived to the scene and forced entry into the structure after confirming there was an active fire, authorities said.

Alarms could be heard sounding throughout the building, which is currently undergoing renovations, and tenants were evacuated.

No injuries were reported, according to Madison fire officials.

