Firefighters rescued a person from a North Side apartment fire early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

Several callers reported the fire at an apartment building in the 2400 block of Brentwood Parkway at 1:20 a.m. and fire crews were at the scene at 1:25 a.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Amanda Hornung said in a statement.

Callers reported flames visible on the roof and one said they pounded on the windows of the apartments and yelled at occupants to get out, Hornung said.

Fire crews found flames visible on the roof and began attacking the fire. Once the flames were knocked down, firefighters went inside and found fire on the second floor. They pulled down the ceiling in second-floor apartments to gain access to the attic and extinguish the fire, Hornung said.

Fire crews rescued a person from a second-floor apartment, who was taken to a hospital. Their condition wasn’t available, Hornung said, adding that six more people escaped the building on their own.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the preliminary damage estimate is $200,000, Hornung said.

The American Red Cross responded to assist those displaced by the fire.