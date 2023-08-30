A fire in the ceiling damaged Lazy Jane’s Café & Bakery on Monday, the Madison Fire Department reported Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to Lazy Jane’s, 1358 Williamson St., about 6 p.m. Monday after a manager went inside and found smoke throughout the building, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Fire crews found light smoke showing from the roof line and a light haze on the first and second floor when they went inside, Schuster said.

Their investigation found fire in the ceiling on the second floor and when they began to pull the ceiling open to attack the fire, they located it near a junction box, confined to a rafter with electrical wiring on both sides, Schuster said.

The café was not open at the time and no injuries were reported, Schuster said.

No damage estimate was available.