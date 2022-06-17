Fire in trash, recycling bins does $40,000-$60,000 damage to South Side home, authorities say

A fire Thursday involving trash and recycling bins caused $40,000-$60,000 damage to a South Side home, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Artesian Lane for a fire reported on the back side of a house and found evidence of a fire that was largely out, with fully melted city-issued trash and recycling bins and the side of the house smoldering, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters applied more water to cool down the area and determined that the fire did not spread into the house, Schuster said.

The occupants, who were not displaced, were unsure what could have caused the fire and the department’s Fire Investigation Team could not determine the cause of the fire, Schuster said.

