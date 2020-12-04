Fire in metal shavings bin at Madison-Kipp does $150K damage, authorities say

A fire Friday morning in a metal shavings bin at the north building at Madison-Kipp Corp., 166 S. Fair Oaks Ave., did $150,000 damage, authorities reported.

All employees evacuated safely from the blaze, which investigators determined to be accidental, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster told the State Journal and said in a statement.

Schuster said fire crews were dispatched at 7:14 a.m., arrived at 7:18 a.m. and had the fire under control at 7:47 a.m.

Arriving firefighters were directed to the 55-gallon bin and had to get maintenance staff to shut electrical power to the vent hood and other mechanisms surrounding the bin before dousing the blaze with water, Schuster said.

Fire crews had to pry open the bin to remove some filters that were at risk of catching on fire, she said.

Garage doors were opened to help clear smoke from the building.

Fair Oaks was closed adjacent to the Kipp building as a hose was stretched across the road from a fire hydrant, although that water was not needed to put out the blaze, Schuster said.