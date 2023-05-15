A fire heavily damaged the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center on Sunday afternoon, the Portage Fire Department reported.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, fire crews were sent to W7465 Highway 16 on a report of a fire at the facility, Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said in a statement.

While crews were headed to the scene, they were informed that there was heavy black smoke, but no flames showing. When they arrived, fire crews found a three-story commercial steel structure with heavy fire coming from the large overhead doors, Haase said.

The building that was on fire was filled with tons of garbage. Firefighters attacked the blaze from three sides to stop it from spreading to the recycling portion of the structure, and crews worked with county workers operating heavy equipment to extinguish and overhaul the fire, Haase said.

The structure suffered heavy fire and smoke damage, but no injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of the fire is undetermined, Haase said.

Other departments that aided the effort were Arlington, Cambria, Friesland, Pardeeville, Poynette, Wyocena, Baraboo, Lake Delton, Dalton, and Briggsville. Aspirus MedEvac was on scene to monitor firefighters, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department was on scene for traffic control and investigation, and Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure the gas and power. Kwik Trip provided food and drinks, Haase said.

Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters Cory Barr processional, line of fire trucks Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Black Earth Joint Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 2 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 4 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5 Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Area EMS ambulance Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Cottage Grove Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Deerfield Fire Department Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS Cory Barr processional, Fitchburg Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 1 Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2 Cory Barr processional, Maple Bluff Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1 Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 2 Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Milwaukee Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 1 Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2 Cory Barr processional, Oregon Fire Department Stoughton Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie EMS Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance Cory Barr processional, Town of Madison Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Waunakee Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Dane County Sheriff's Office