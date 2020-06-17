Fire engulfs shed outside Far East Side restaurant, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A fire destroyed a shed outside Sumo Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 1745 Parkside Drive, early Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters from Station 8 on Lien Road were called to the restaurant at 1:03 a.m. and arrived at 1:07 a.m. to find the shed burning with flames reaching 15 feet high, fire department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Engine Co. 5 also provided an additional water supply and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the restaurant, Schuster said.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, Schuster said.

