Fire engulfs shed outside Far East Side restaurant, authorities say

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
A fire destroyed a shed outside Sumo Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 1745 Parkside Drive, early Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Firefighters from Station 8 on Lien Road were called to the restaurant at 1:03 a.m. and arrived at 1:07 a.m. to find the shed burning with flames reaching 15 feet high, fire department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Engine Co. 5 also provided an additional water supply and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the restaurant, Schuster said.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, Schuster said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Richgels
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.