Fire does $12,000 damage to Janesville home, authorities say

Janesville Fire Dept. truck tight crop
Janesville Fire Department

An attic fire at a Janesville house caused an estimated $12,000 damage on Tuesday night, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

The residents, two adults and two children, were not injured, Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said in a statement. 

Janesville fire and police arrived at the house in the 1000 block of Milton Avenue to find light smoke coming from the second floor, with all four occupants having escaped without injury.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the small fire, which had not spread to the rest of the house, Murphy said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

