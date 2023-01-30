 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire displaces residents of 16 units at Fitchburg apartment building, authorities say

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a Fitchburg apartment complex near the intersection of High Ridge Trail and Fish Hatchery Road on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. No injuries were reported, but the fire did initially displace people living in 16 units.

A fire on Sunday displaced residents of 16 units at a Fitchburg apartment building, authorities reported.

Fire crews were sent to the building in the 2500 block of High Ridge Trail shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday after tenants reported fire on the exterior of the building, Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher told Fitchburg Access Community Television.

About 10 fire companies assisted the firefighting effort, and no injuries were reported, Pulvermacher said.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced tenants who need assistance.

Investigators “have an idea of where the fire started,” and are working to determine the cause, Pulvermacher said.

