Fire displaces residents of 16 units at Fitchburg apartment building, authorities say

Fave 5: Dean Mosiman's memorable stories from 2022

It’s been a year of change possibilities in Madison with major advances in aid to the homeless, funding for the Public Market, passage of sweeping change for the bus system, new buildings rising, remarkable proposals to transform the South Side and Lake Monona waterfront, and the 25th anniversary of iconic Monona Terrace. It’s a continuing honor to help share what’s happening with you. Here’s a sample of my coverage of a dynamic, ever-evolving place.