Fire displaces residents of 16 units at Fitchburg apartment building, authorities say

A fire on Sunday displaced residents of 16 units at a Fitchburg apartment building, authorities reported.
Fire crews were sent to the building in the 2500 block of High Ridge Trail shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday after tenants reported fire on the exterior of the building, Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher told Fitchburg Access Community Television.
About 10 fire companies assisted the firefighting effort, and no injuries were reported, Pulvermacher said.
The Red Cross is assisting displaced tenants who need assistance.
Investigators “have an idea of where the fire started,” and are working to determine the cause, Pulvermacher said.
