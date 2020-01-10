Fire displaces 3 residents from Near East Side apartment

A fire Thursday displaced three residents of a Near East Side apartment and commercial building, the Madison Fire Department reported.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire about 3 p.m. at the three-story building in the 800 block of East Johnson Street is under investigation, fire prevention officer Amanda Hornung said in a statement.

Several callers reported flames and smoke visible from a window on the second story that faces East Johnson Street, Hornung said.

When crews arrived, they reported that alarms were sounding and determined that the fire was contained to the apartment where it started and quickly put it out, Hornung said.

Of the two businesses on the first floor, one chose to remain open and one closed, Hornung said.

The three residents that were displaced are staying with family/friends, Hornung said.

No damage estimate was available.

