Fire destroyed a town of Sun Prairie home early Thursday morning, with the three people inside able to get out safely.
The fire was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Stark Road, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said.
Firefighters arriving on scene found heavy fire both inside and outside the house, so mutual aid from other departments was called for, with firefighters and EMS units coming from eight other departments.
The damage was estimated at $150,000, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"Crews battled the fire for over three and a half hours in single-digit temperatures to extinguish the fire," said Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
Crews had to cut through multiple layers of material on the roof to fight the fire that had extended to that area.
Fire departments from Marshall, Cottage Grove, DeForest, Truax, Dane, Columbus and McFarland helped fight the blaze, and EMS units came from Marshall and Deer Grove, with Dane County deputies also helping at the scene.
The Red Cross also went to the scene to help the displaced residents.