Fire destroys 24 units in apartment building on Madison's Southwest Side

A fire Saturday at an apartment complex on Madison's Southwest Side destroyed 24 units and displaced about 75 residents.

Madison firefighters responded to Tucson Trails Apartments on Muir Field Road around 1 p.m. and spent much of the afternoon battling the fire amid high winds, said fire prevention officer Amy Lampe.

Some parts of the building were still smoldering around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but at least one tenant's pet was a casualty of the fire, said office manager Julie Haas.

"Somebody said they didn't get their cat out," she said.

Disaster teams from the American Red Cross were on the scene "and assessing temporary lodging and basic needs" for the displaced residents, according to communications officer Justin Kern.

"If needed, we will work with residents on temporary lodging at a local hotel," he said.

Haas lives on-site and is among the displaced residents. She acknowledged the difficulty of returning to the complex Saturday afternoon and finding her home destroyed.