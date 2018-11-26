A metal barn full of hay bales was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning in Windsor, with seven fire departments called out to fight the blaze.
Nobody was injured in the fire reported at about 2:20 a.m. at 3441 Mueller Road, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Arriving deputies said the 30 by 80 foot metal hay barn was fully engulfed in flames.
Fire departments from De Forest, Maple Bluff, Sun Prairie, Marshall, Arlington, Columbus and Dane responded to the scene.
No damage estimate or cause of the fire was given.
The fire remains under investigation.