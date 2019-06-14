Firefighters from 19 departments across Wisconsin will be staffing Madison fire stations and ambulances on Sunday so Madison's firefighters can attend a memorial service for firefighter Todd Mahoney, who died Sunday swimming in Lake Monona while competing in the Ironman 70.3 mile triathlon.
The memorial service for Mahoney will be held at Door Creek Church in Madison at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Fire departments covering the Madison engine and ladder companies include Appleton, Brookfield, Fond du Lac, Racine, Kenosha, Fitchburg, La Crosse, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Janesville, Wausau, South Milwaukee, North Shore, Oshkosh and Greenfield.
EMS units covering the Madison Fire Department ambulances will be coming from Sun Prairie, Middleton, Fitch-Rona and Monona.
"As a thank you from the Appleton Fire Department, Fire Station No. 1 Engine Company will be staffed by Appleton firefighters," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "Fire Station No. 1 is where Apparatus Engineer Mahoney most recently served."
Madison firefighters went to help cover Appleton fire stations in May so Appleton's firefighters could attend the funeral of Mitchell Lundgaard, who was shot and killed while responding to a call.