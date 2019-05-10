A late night fire caused significant damage to a West Side restaurant Thursday, but nobody was injured in the blaze.
The fire was reported shortly before midnight at Takara Japanese Restaurant, 696 S. Whitney Way, the Madison Fire Department said.
Fire units were sent to the scene after reports came in about smoke coming from the strip mall where the restaurant is located.
Arriving firefighters saw smoke showing from the roof line, and heavy smoke was encountered upon entry.
"The fire was quickly extinguished," said spokesman Eric Dahl. "The areas above the ceiling and in the walls were searched for any extension."
No damage estimate was given, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.