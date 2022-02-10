Fire damages maintenance room in parking garage of Downtown apartment building, authorities say

A fire Tuesday damaged a maintenance room in a parking garage of a Downtown apartment building, authorities reported.

Engine 1 responded to an alarm a 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Capitol Center Court Apartments in the 300 block of West Dayton Street, next door to Fire Station 1, and arrived at 10:22 a.m., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said in a statement.

Crews found smoke coming from the parking garage and called for a full fire response. Firefighters found a fire in a maintenance room on the lower level parking garage, pulled a 300-foot hose line and put it out, Galvez said.

The fire did not extend to the upper floors, the underground parking area was ventilated, and occupants were allowed back into the 15-story, 150-unit apartment building, Galvez said.

No injuries were reported, the damage was estimated at $20,000-$30,000, and the cause is under investigation, Galvez said.

