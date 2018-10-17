The roof of a building under construction on the North Side caught fire Wednesday morning, with workers on the roof getting to safety.
The fire was reported at 11 a.m. in the 6500 block of Manufacturers Drive, the Madison Fire Department said.
Callers to 911 said the fire was on the roof and black smoke was coming from the building, with construction workers seen on the roof.
"Engine Cos. 8 and 11 arrived on scene at 11:07 a.m., and by then, the last of the construction workers were climbing down from the roof," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. Nobody was injured.
Ladder Cos. 1 and 8 kept pouring water on the blaze to make sure any hot spots in the roofing, insulation and other construction materials were thoroughly extinguished.
Firefighters stayed on scene for about 90 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimate was made.