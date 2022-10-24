Fire damages 3 businesses in downtown Brodhead, closes Highway 11 for almost a day, authorities say

A fire Sunday afternoon damaged three businesses in downtown Brodhead, and Highway 11 didn't re-open until almost 3 p.m. Monday, authorities reported.

Brodhead police dispatch received multiple 911 calls about 3:25 p.m. Sunday reporting a fire at a building in the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue (Highway 11), Chief Chris Hughes said in a statement.

The residents living above one of the businesses were able to get out safely, while the other businesses were unoccupied at the time of the fire, Hughes said, with no injuries reported.

Ultimately, eight fire departments in Green, Lafayette and Rock counties, as well as two from Illinois, responded to fight the fire, which was contained at 4:40 p.m., Hughes said.

The firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any of the other historic buildings, and they cleared the scene at 8:18 p.m., Hughes said.

Jerod Popanz posted video of fire crews battling the blaze on YouTube.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not available, Hughes said.

A three-story business suffered the most damage from the blaze and until officials examined the structure's integrity, Highway 11 stayed closed, Hughes said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that Highway 11 closed at 3:50 p.m. Sunday and didn't re-open until 2:52 p.m. Monday, with a detour in place during the closure.