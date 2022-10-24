Fire damages 3 businesses in downtown Brodhead, closes Highway 11, authorities say

A fire Sunday afternoon damaged three businesses in downtown Brodhead, and Highway 11 remained closed at Brodhead around mid-day Monday, authorities reported.
Brodhead police dispatch received multiple 911 calls about 3:25 p.m. reporting a fire at a building in the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue (Highway 11), Chief Chris Hughes said in a statement.
The residents living above one of the businesses were able to get out safely, while the other businesses were unoccupied at the time of the fire, Hughes said, with no injuries reported.
Ultimately, eight fire departments in Green, Lafayette and Rock counties, as well as two from Illinois, responded to fight the fire, which was contained at 4:40 p.m., Hughes said.
The firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any of the other historic buildings, and they cleared the scene at 8:18 p.m., Hughes said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not available, Hughes said.
A three-story business suffered the most damage from the blaze and until officials can determine the structure's integrity, Highway 11 will remain closed, Hughes said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that Highway 11 still was closed at 12:25 p.m. Monday, with a detour in place.
Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr
Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters
Cory Barr processional, line of fire trucks
Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Black Earth Joint Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 2
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 4
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Area EMS ambulance
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Cottage Grove Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Deerfield Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS
Cory Barr processional, Fitchburg Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 1
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2
Cory Barr processional, Maple Bluff Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 2
Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Milwaukee Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 1
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2
Cory Barr processional, Oregon Fire Department
Stoughton Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie EMS
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance
Cory Barr processional, Town of Madison Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Waunakee Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department
Cory Barr processional, Dane County Sheriff's Office
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.