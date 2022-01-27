Fire contained to 1 unit in Sun Prairie apartment, no one injured, Fire Department says

A fire Wednesday night in a Sun Prairie apartment building displaced one family but was contained to a single unit and resulted in no injuries, according to the Sun Prairie Fire Department.

Just after 10 p.m., firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue for a structure fire at an apartment building, Fire Chief Chris Garrison said in a statement. The building was ordered evacuated when smoke was found in a first-floor unit, he said.

The firefighting crew was short-handed because of another call elsewhere in Sun Prairie and had to contend with cold temperatures, Garrison said. Temporarily displaced residents were taken in by a nearby resident, he said, while firefighters kept the fire to the one unit.

After three hours, most residents were able to return to their apartments with the exception of the family whose unit the fire occurred, Garrison said. The estimated damages are $75,000, he said, and the cause remains under investigation.

"Most important, no residents or public safety personnel were hurt during this response," Garrison said.

Emergency responders for several surrounding areas assisted the Sun Prairie Fire Department with the fire, he said.

