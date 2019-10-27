A fire on Madison's Near East Side left two homes "significantly damaged" and two firefighters with minor injuries Saturday night, fire officials said.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 7:36 p.m. and reported smoke and visible flames from the two adjacent houses at 1154 E. Mifflin St. and 106 N. Few St. Each is one house away from the corner of the two streets.
Two firefighters received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, fire officials said. There were no injuries reported by anyone who had been in either home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no damage estimate was available early Sunday. Madison Gas & Electric disconnected services to both homes.