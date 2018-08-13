A fire at a Far West Side condominium building Monday morning caused major damage to several units and displaced 18 people but there were no reports of injuries to residents and they were reunited with all of their animals that included dogs, cats, a bearded dragon and frogs, according to a Madison Fire official.
At least three units at Greystone Condominiums, 703 Cricket Lane, had severe fire damage and four others were affected by smoke or water damage, Madison Fire spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said.
The fire was called in to the Dane County 911 Center at about 10:30 a.m., according to Schuster. Multiple 911 callers said the fire was located in the back of the building and was spreading fast. Black smoke from the fire was seen miles away, she said.
Firefighters and paramedics rescued two dogs after 911 callers claimed residents and their pets were still inside some of the units, according to Schuster.
The first was found during a search of a unit immediately after firefighters arrived at the scene. It was then put in the care of a neighbor of the dog’s owner. The second dog was found later and returned to its owners after they arrived at the scene, she said.
Two ladder companies that included 37 firefighters battled the fire that spread along the upper level of the condo complex, Schuster said. The initial knockdown occurred at 11:41 a.m. and crews stayed at the scene to douse spot fires that flared up during the afternoon hours, she said.
Madison Metro provided a bus for the displaced residents, and neighbors provided cold water and additional places for people and pets to stay, she said.
No damage estimates were available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Schuster said.