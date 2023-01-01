 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire causes $100,000 in damage to South Side home

A residential fire Sunday morning on Madison's South Side has caused $100,000 in damage and displaced four people.

The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. Sunday, where smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the two-story home, spokesperson Jen Blair said. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire within the walls and attic when the flames could not be found in the home's open areas.

No injuries were reported and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Blair said.

