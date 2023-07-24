A teenager was injured putting out North Side mobile home fire started by a candle on Thursday, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were sent to the mobile home in the 400 block of Starling Lane at 8:22 p.m. Thursday and arrived at 8:27 p.m. on reports that a candle flame started some clothes on fire, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

A teenager who was home at the time put out the fire with a garden hose, but suffered unspecified injuries and was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital, Schuster said.

Firefighters took the burned clothes outside and ventilated the smoke, Schuster said.