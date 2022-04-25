Fire at Verona Road gas station injures one, authorities say

An unnamed male was transported to the hospital with injuries following a small structure fire at a gas station on the 4600 block of Verona Road Friday evening, authorities said.

At around 7:40 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the scene at 4601 Verona Road to find what appeared to be a light haze of smoke inside the gas station, the Madison Fire Department said in a statement.

Crews found a small fire in the mop sink at the back of the store and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which did not spread to the rest of the structure.

The fire was "accidental in nature," officials said.

While the exact cause remains unknown, improperly discarded smoking materials may have been a factor.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.