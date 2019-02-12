A fire at a South Side condominium complex Monday afternoon displaced residents from two adjoining buildings, but nobody was hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. at 2127 Luann Lane, site of the Christopher Terrace Condominiums, the Madison Fire Department said.
Smoke was seen coming from one of the condos, and arriving firefighters found an active fire on a balcony.
"The fire spread through the attic of the building," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "Crews achieved initial knockdown of the fire at 2:57 p.m."
All units in the adjoining complex at 2127 and 2125 Luann Lane were uninhabitable, putting 17 people and several pets out of the homes for the time being.
A Metro Transit bus was used as a warming shelter for the displaced residents while they waited to retrieve essential items from their homes.
A damage estimate was not given and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.