 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
FAR EAST SIDE

Fire at Far East Side apartment building that displaced dozens believed to be unintentional, authorities say

Madison fire truck tight crop
CNI Photo Archive

A fire last month at a Far East Side apartment building that displaced dozens and did an estimated $300,000 in damage is believed to be unintentional, authorities said Monday.

Due to the power being out because of the Sept. 10 fire, at least 57 people were displaced from more than 30 units at 225, 229 and 233 N. Thompson Drive, the American Red Cross said.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, but investigators have identified the water heater in the basement boiler room as the area where the fire started, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

No injuries were reported, but a cat died as a result of the blaze.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctors are facing unprecedented burnout, new study finds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics