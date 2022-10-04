Fire at Far East Side apartment building that displaced dozens believed to be unintentional, authorities say

A fire last month at a Far East Side apartment building that displaced dozens and did an estimated $300,000 in damage is believed to be unintentional, authorities said Monday.

Due to the power being out because of the Sept. 10 fire, at least 57 people were displaced from more than 30 units at 225, 229 and 233 N. Thompson Drive, the American Red Cross said.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, but investigators have identified the water heater in the basement boiler room as the area where the fire started, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

No injuries were reported, but a cat died as a result of the blaze.